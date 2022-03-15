Minneapolis Implements Prohibition on No Knock Warrants

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis is implementing a prohibition on no-knock and no-announce search warrants.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the new policy is aimed at preserving the lives of the general public and police officers.

Frey calls it an opportunity for Minneapolis to be a leader nationwide on search warrant policy...

we want to do this right and the implementation of this new policy and added layers of accountability are really critical steps toward moving our city forward to true systemic change and reform

The changes come in the wake of the Minneapolis police shooting and killing of 22-year-old Amir Locke after officers used a no-knock search warrant in the apartment Locke was staying in on February 2nd.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.