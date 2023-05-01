Minivan Crash in St. Augusta Sends Four to Hospital
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) - A mini-van with three children onboard was rear-ended by a truck Monday morning in St. Augusta.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to the report of a crash on Highway 15 and County Road 141 just after 8:30 am.
Officials say a Dodge minivan and a Kenworth Semi were both traveling South on Highway 15.
The Semi, driven by Richard Palmer of Wilmar, rear-ended the minivan, causing it to hit a Toyota pickup in the northbound lane.
The minivan driver and three young children were sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Semi truck and the Toyota pickup were not injured.
