Minnesota Sets Minimum Wage Increases for 2024

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Workers making minimum wage will be getting a small pay raise on the first of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the minimum-wage rate is adjusted annually for inflation.

The current large-employer minimum wage is $10.59 and will increase by 26 cents to $10.85 an hour.

Get our free mobile app

The minimum wage for small-employer, youth and training wages is currently $8.63 and will increase by 22 cents to $8.85.

Both rate increases are 2.5 percent.

READ RELATED ARTICLES