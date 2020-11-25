Millions Stick to Thanksgiving Travel Plans Despite CDC Warning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The CDC is urging Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, however, millions of people still will be.

Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor at ThriftyTraveler.com based out of Minneapolis. He says the airline industry is expecting passengers to be down by about 50 percent from a normal Thanksgiving weekend. But, he says for those who do choose to fly, most will be staying longer.

People are extending whatever travel they are doing, so while people would book their trips to visit family for Thanksgiving and depart on Wednesday come back on Sunday, the timing of people that are traveling has really shifted.

If you are getting on a plane soon don't expect that middle seat to be open anymore. Potter says just a handful of major airlines are still blocking that middle seat, with the biggest one being Delta. Southwest is blocking the middle seat until December 1st, while a few of the smaller airlines plan to stop the practice early next year. Potter says, with airlines cutting back on the number of flights, you should expect a full plane.

He says if you are flying someone where you should do your homework first and know what the COVID-19 testing requirements are for the state you are going to.

Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is you need to take a test within 72 hours before your flight departs in order to get in. But, not only is this constantly changing but every state has its own travel requirements. Some even require a 14-day quarantine.

Potter says ThriftyTravel does have a state-by-state travel restriction guide.