2020 Will Be the Summer of the ‘Family Road Trip’

ST. CLOUD -- This is likely going to be the summer of the road trip and the summer of spending time in nature.

Kyle Potter is the Editor-in-Chief of the Minneapolis-based website Thrifty Traveler. He says, if you're looking for a long-distance vacation, there's no better place to social distance than in a national park.

For example, Zion which is one of the best and my absolute favorite National Parks out in Utah is just starting some limited opening, and that one, in particular, is my favorite trip.

Potter says the National Parks are just starting to open back up again. However, before visiting a park you are advised to check the park's website to determine its operating status.

Potter also suggests you check for restrictions regarding crossing state borders.

He also suggests you get out and rediscover the sites our own state has to offer.

I would even recommend people look into just driving up to the north shore here in Minnesota. As far north as Grand Marais and Grand Portage right on the border of Canada, some amazing hiking and some amazing little towns.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the bluff country in Winona, and Stillwater Areas are also great options for quick getaways.

Potter says he's expecting this to be the summer of spending time out in nature as opposed to visiting big crowded cities.