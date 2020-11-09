Millie L. VanVickle, 95, St. Cloud

October 4, 1925 – November 5, 2020

Millie Laura VanVickle, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Sanctuary, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at10:30 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley, MN. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Millie was born October 4, 1925 in White River, SD to Henry Lemuel and Millie (Petr) Oyler. She attended school in White River, SD and graduated in 1943. Willard VanVickle served in the military with Millie’s brother, Louie. Millie began to correspond with Willard during that time. After being discharges from the Army in 1946, Willard visited Louis in South Dakota and met Millie. Millie married Willard J. VanVickle on June 22, 1946 in Murdo, SD. Mille and Willard raised three sons, Randy Lee, Rocky Lee and Johnny Meers. Johnny was an orphaned young boy who Willard met while serving in Germany who made his way to St. Cloud on his own at 11 years old and was raised as a son and brother.

Millie came from humble beginnings in South Dakota, her body moved to Minnesota but her heart never left her family in South Dakota. Millie and Willard owned and operated VanVickle Trucking in St. Cloud, Mn from 1946 to 1968. Millie drove truck up to being eight months pregnant with their second son, then retired as a driver. A lot of young drivers got their start at VanVickle Trucking and always referred to Millie as “Mom”. After running the trucking company Millie was employed by Jack Frost Hatchery for over 25 years, until her retirement.

Dancing and cards were Millie’s passion, but nothing compared to spending time with her grandchildren and caring for great grandchildren. VanVickle Trucking was reborn in 2001. At 90 years old trucking never left her, she saw a picture of the new VanVickle truck and asked when she could drive it!

Survivors include her sons, Randy Lee (Sue) VanVickle of Sartell, MN; and Rocky Lee (Cindy) VanVickle of Cold Spring, MN; sister, Grace Jensen of Carrollton, MO; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willard on June 11, 1990, son John Meers, granddaughter, Rachel Lea, great grandson, Nathan, brothers, Charlie, John, Lemul, Albert, Walt, Louie and Joe Oyler, and sister Lydia Muck.

Pallbearers will be Rocky VanVickle, Bradley VanVickle, Randy Scott VanVickle, Brian VanVickle, Randy Lee VanVickle, and Delbert Schroeder.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Sanctuary and hospice for the care they provided for Millie.