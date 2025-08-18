ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man died in a head-on crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about noon on Highway 169 near Onamia.

A Chevy Trailblazer was going south on Highway 169 when it went over the center line and struck a pickup that was going north on the highway.

The driver of the Trailblazer, a 69-year-old Big Lake man, died at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

The driver and the passenger in the pickup were airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, 79-year-old Richard Lang of Excelsior, was taken to North Memorial in Robinsdale. The passenger, 62-year-old Mary Beth Lick of Excelsior, was taken to Duluth St. Mary's Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Onamia Ambulance, Onamia Fire, North Air and Lifelink Air.