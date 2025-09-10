MILACA (WJON News) -- Authorities have arrested a wanted man in Mille Lacs County.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, their SWAT Team, with the help of the Benton/Stearns County SWAT Team, the Crow Wing County Bomb Squad, and investigators from the multi-jurisdictional violent crimes task force, executed a warrant in the 13000 block of 140th Street in rural Milaca.

The sheriff says several weeks of investigation led them to a man with multiple felony warrants in multiple counties who was living in a trailer home in a heavily wooded area on the property. Investigators believed the man was possibly manufacturing and in possession of explosive devices.

He was arrested without incident.

The sheriff says the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be coming. He says that at no time during the investigation did they have reason to believe there was any threat to the general public.