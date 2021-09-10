Midtown Square Property in St. Cloud Has A New Owner

ST. CLOUD -- The Midtown Square in St. Cloud is under new ownership.

General Manager Ben Copperthite says a property investment group called RLLR, LLC bought the building on July 1st.

Midtown Square underwent a remodel in 2019, and Copperthite says the new owners plan to inject more money into the property particularly with things like mechanical upgrades.

He says the property is doing well and they have about a 90 percent occupancy rate right now. Much of the remaining available space is suitable for office use.

