Microbiologics Buys Michigan-Based Biotech Company

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud-based Microbiologics now owns a Michigan-based commercial microbiology lab.

According to a news release, the company purchased Micromyx, which specializes in research, development and registration for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and animal health industries. Micromyx was founded in 2004 by scientists with experience in bringing infectious disease-fighting drugs to market.

Microbiologics, described in the release as a "leading global provider of biomaterial controls," provides organic material like bacteria, yeast, fungi, parasites and viruses, placed into stable formats for quality control labs testing.

The company says the acquisition complements their existing products and services.

"The expertise Micromyx has in antimicrobial R&D broadens our portfolio of solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, and allows us to support their drug development needs from discovery through commercialization," says Microbiologics CEO Brad Goskowicz.

Microbiologics, founded in 1971, works with clients around the United States and in over 140 countries worldwide.