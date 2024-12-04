St. Cloud Biotechnology Company Acquiring German Manufacturer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud-based biotechnology company is acquiring a German manufacturer of reference materials and quality controls for molecular biology.

Microbiologics has announced the acquisition of SensID based in Rostock, Germany.

The move allows Microbiologics to move into the field of oncology and precision medicine while continuing their leadership in infectious disease diagnostics.

In a news release, Microbiologics says the combined expertise of the two companies will allow them to deliver a broader portfolio of quality control solutions to further support diagnostic technology developers and healthcare professionals.

The company says the combination of Microbiologics’ infectious disease diagnostic solutions and SensID’s molecular oncology expertise will ensure they are well-positioned to lead in the diagnostic quality control market.

