August 1, 1935 - October 29, 2024

attachment-Michon Lanners, OSB loading...

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, for Sister Michon (Mary Ann) Lanners, who died on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Thursday, November 7, 2024, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday, November 8.

Mary Ann Lanners was born August 1, 1935, to Joseph and Mary Ann (Kack) Lanners in Sisseton, S.D. She was the youngest in her family, having two brothers and two sisters. She attended Canby Elementary School in Canby, Minn., and Saint Benedict’s High School, St. Joseph, Minn. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery August 28, 1949, was received into the novitiate as S. Michon on June 7, 1953, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1954, and perpetual monastic profession July 11, 1957. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2004 and her 60th Jubilee in 2014.

S. Michon earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in English and philosophy at the College of Saint Benedict (CSB) in St. Joseph. From St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, she earned a master’s degree in educational administration for elementary grades. She also attended the College of St. Theresa in Winona, Minn., and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn.

S. Michon served Central Minnesota in elementary education, teaching in Long Prairie, Sauk Rapids and at St. Anthony’s School and St. Augustine’s in St. Cloud. She also served as principal at St. Augustine’s and in Breckenridge.

For two years, S. Michon was receptionist at the Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, Minn., and she served in the education department at CSB where she trained student teachers. At Saint Benedict’s Monastery, she was motherhouse coordinator of community living for five years, then worked as a pastoral minister at St. Anne’s Parish in Minneapolis at from 1990–1996.

S. Michon served at St. Therese Home in Golden Valley, Minn., as director of volunteers (1996–2003), auxiliary liaison and in pastoral care (2008–2014). She returned to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 2014 and worked at the Spirituality Center, where she also assisted with the School of Benedictine Spirituality.

S. Michon is survived by her Benedictine community and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Joseph, at birth, her brother and sister-in-law, Edmund (Phyllis), and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolores (Mathias) Antony and Lucille (Donald) Antony.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.