Michael V. “Mike” Oaks, 72, St. Cloud

May 4, 1951 - October 5, 2023

Michael V. Oaks, age 72, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the St. Augusta American Legion. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Michael Verne Oaks was born on May 4, 1951 in Sioux Falls, SD to Verne and Doris (Dahlin) Oaks. He moved to St. Cloud at a young age and graduated from Tech High School. Mike was marred to Debora Mamlock on May 10, 1975 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Mike served in the Army National Guard and retired after 22 years. He worked at Bauerly Companies for many years as a fleet manager. He later worked at the St. Cloud Vocational and Technical College as an instructor in for Heavy Diesel Mechanics. Mike enjoyed music and played the tuba throughout his life including, High School Band, Marching Band, St. Cloud City Band, and the Army National Guard 47th Infantry Division Band. He also enjoyed accumulating tools, woodworking, collecting gargoyles, and he loved all things FORD. Mike’s greatest love was his family, especially his grandson.

Mike is survived by his wife of 48, Debbie of St. Cloud; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Morgan of St. Cloud; son, Tom Oaks of Milwaukee, WI; and grandson, Kieran (Elke) Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.