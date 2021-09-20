Michael T. Rempe, 67, Baxter

November 15, 1953 – September 13, 2021

Michael Thomas Rempe, age 67 passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Michael will be laid to rest on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Michael was born November 15, 1953 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to James B. and Elizabeth M. (Kinkelaar) Rempe. He graduated from Lawrence High School, Lawrence, IN in 1971. Michael married Shirley A. King on December 20, 1971 in Lawrence, IN. The couple made their home in Lawrence, IN for a short time before settling in Minnesota and living in Northfield, Eden Prairie and the Brainerd Lakes area for many years. Early in his career, Michael was employed in the grocery/produce industry. He spent the majority of his career with C. H. Robinson retiring in 2004 as vice president of produce operations. During his career, Michael was instrumental in recruiting, training and motivating young team members along with being responsible for launching and developing a number of consumer brands including; Fresh One, Welch’s, Tropicana Citrus, and Mott’s Apples. He was also a founding committee member for the ‘5 a day’ campaign to promote eating 5 servings of fruit and vegetables daily Michael was an active member of the Nisswa Lions Club. He served for many years on the donation and funding request committee and served as that committee’s chairman in 2012. Michael was also president of Nisswa Lions 2011-2012 and the 2012 recipient of the Melvin Jones award for participating, volunteering, coordinating, and serving community.

Michael enjoyed playing cards, watching football and participating in fantasy football. For Michael family was always first and he especially enjoyed sharing stories with them around their “Circle of Life” bonfires.

Michael is survived by sons, Chad (Stephanie) Rempe of Minnetonka, and Austin Rempe of Baxter, MN; daughter, Hannah Rempe of Baxter, MN; three grandchildren, Michael, Sylas and Elias; and one brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley on March 5, 2021, daughter, Erika in 2001, and brothers, Tim, Jim and Robert Rempe.