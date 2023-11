June 17, 1955 - November 7, 2023

Michael “Mike” Newman, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN died Tuesday, November 7 at the St Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, November 14, from 4:00-7:00pm at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A prayer service will be held at 6:00pm Tuesday evening.