Michael “Mike” Joseph Fischer, 64, Avon

October 6, 1955 - December 28, 2019

Michael “Mike” Joseph Fischer, age 64, Avon, MN died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of Saint Benedict, Avon, MN. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Church of Saint Benedict, Avon, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mike was born October 6, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Harold and Carol (Opitz) Fischer. He married Kathy Deuth on June 2, 1979 in Renville, MN. Mike was employed as a salesrep for his entire life, first for American Tobacco Co, where he won several awards for top and outstanding sales achievements and most recently with Henry’s Foods. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays, hunting, fishing, being outside, mowing – making sure there are straight lines, being with family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Avon, MN; sons, Matt (Laura) Fischer of Litchfield, MN; Nick (Jenny) Fischer of Albany, MN; siblings, Pete (Barb) Fischer of Albany, MN; Sharon (Jerry) Ahles of Avon, MN; Liz (Rich) Mohs of Avon, MN; Laur (Bill) Weisman of Chanhassen, MN; 3 grandchildren, Ella, Luke and Abby.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike’s family would like to send a heart-felt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House Staff for their care and compassion.