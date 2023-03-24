Michael C. Fulks, Jr. 103, Sartell

December 20, 1919 – March 20, 2023

Michael Cleveland Fulks Jr (Mick, MC, Micky), Sartell, MN, formerly of Concord, CA passed away Monday, March 20. He was surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in California. Burial will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Memorials are preferred to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Mick lived a good life. He was married to Vera (VanZee) Fulks for nearly 77 years. He is preceded in death by his parents (Michael and Stella (Estella Viola Watson) Fulks), his siblings (Orionna, Bill (William), Katie), his wife Vera and his daughter Norma. He is survived by his son-in-law, Bruce Dickau, granddaughter Jessica Dickau (Todd Wachendorf) and great-granddaughters Zoey and Atara.

He started working for the railroad when he was 16 and worked continuously for the railroad until his retirement - excluding the 3 years he served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater. Mick frequently shared one of his favorite memories of returning home. He sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge on his daughter’s third birthday. Having grown up during the depression, Mick hunted, fished and maintained a large garden well into his 90s. He and Vera shared a great appreciation of travel. He had been to every state except Oklahoma as well as Europe, Central America, and Australia & New Zealand. He was a very capable, practical man. He knew what he could do, and he could do a whole lot of things. He was a stoic, which was probably a bit of a buffer for his very kind heart. He expressed generosity, gratitude, and grace always. He died the way he lived by continuing with what he started until it was finished and then he was done.