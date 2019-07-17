Mets Top Twins In Series Opener

The New York Mets beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Tuesday night in the opening game of a short two-gamer series at Target Field. The Twins now lead Cleveland, who won Tuesday, by five games in the American League Central division.

The Twins' defense let down starting pitcher Michael Pineda in the first inning, with Jonathan Schoop's error leading to the second of two runs scored. Pineda ended up taking the loss despite allowing just one earned run in six innings of work.

Minnesota's offense was able to tie the game, with Schoop hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, and Max Kepler plating a run on a groundout in the fourth.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto reached on an infield single and scored Amed Rosario for the eventual game-winning run in the top of the fifth.

The Twins loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before Nelson Cruz fouled out to end the game.

The Twins will host the Mets for a matinee Wednesday at Target Field. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.