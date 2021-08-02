Metro Bus to Resume Fare Collection in October

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing they will once again be charging ride fares starting Friday, October 1st.

Rides have been free during the COVID-19 pandemic, but fare collection is resuming on all services including Fixed Route, Dial-A-Ride, ConneX in Sartell, and Northstar Link.

New fareboxes and payment systems will also go into effect at that time.

In early September, Metro Bus will announce the date customers can start buying the new Smart Ride Cards and when the free Smart Ride app will be available.

The new fareboxes will no longer offer change and transfers will only be available on the Smart Ride Cards.

Starting September 19th, you will be able to exchange unused passes, tokens, and change cards at the Metro Bus Transit Center in downtown St. Cloud. Smart Ride Cards will be free during this time and all unused passes, tokens, and change cards will be obsolete after Saturday, October 16th.

