Memorial Day Program Planned for St. Cloud VA

ST. CLOUD -- You can attend a Memorial Day event at the St. Cloud VA on Monday. The outdoor ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in front of Building 92.

This year's keynote speaker is retired Major John Donovan from the Minnesota Army National Guard. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will also perform.

You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. Volunteers are needed to help escort veterans if you want to help you can call Voluntary Service.

You can park in the lot to the west of the main drive in front of Building 1, or in the in Apollo High School parking lot.