Melvin “Mel” E. Urbanski, 96, St. Cloud

April 3, 1926 – December 1, 2022

Melvin E. Urbanski, age 96 of St. Cloud, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the mass at church on Wednesday. Burial will full military honors will be 10:45 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Melvin Enoch Urbanski was born on April 3, 1926 in Foley, MN to Enoch and Frances (Ritzko) Urbanski. After graduating from Foley High School Mel enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Italian Theater of WWII. After returning form WWII Mel married Marie M. Strzyzewski on May 20, 1947 in Foley. They were married until her death on Feb 18, 1981. He was later married to Celine Winter Ranta. They were married until her death on January 20, 2018. Mel worked as a Health Aide at the St. Cloud VA Medical center for 38 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, Fishing (especially ice fishing), vegetable gardening, watching musicals from the 50’s and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren of whom he was very proud.

Survivors include his son, Doug Urbanski of Charlton, NY; his children, Carly (Kam) Urbanski and Tom (Heather) Urbanski; son-in-law, Dan Peterson of Coventry, RI; his children, Katie (Eric) Botelho and Brendan (Alicia) Peterson; daughter, Nancy (Mike) Weyrauch of St. Cloud; their son, Kyle (Rachel) Weyrauch; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and step-son, Kenneth Ranta of St. Cloud, MN; step-daughter, Cindy and (Tony) Klaers of Fort Ripley, MN, their children, Brooke Klares and Benjamin (Lauren) Klaers; 2 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and his sister Eleanor Moos of Big Lake, MN

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife Marie, 2nd wife Celine; and daughter, Sharon Peterson.