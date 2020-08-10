Melton-Meaux/Ilhan Omar Race Too Close to Call [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson joined me on WJON today. She says the 5th district democratic primary race between incumbent Ilhan Omar and challenger Antone Melton-Meaux is too close to call. She says Melton-Meaux is gaining momentum. The 5th District is located in Minneapolis has traditionally voted democrat. Bodelson says the 7th district republican primary could also be close between Michelle Fischbach from Paynesville and Dave Hughes. She ultimately sees incumbent Collin Petersen winning against whoever the republican candidate is. Listen below.

Many more people are expected to vote absentee in November and Pat Bodelson said many voted absentee for the primary. He says there is a need for election judges which could cause a problem on November 3 if not enough people choose to be judges. Many older people are choosing not to do this due to concerns over Covid-19.