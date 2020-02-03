Bodelson Expects Bernie to Win in Iowa [PODCAST]

The Iowa Caucus is taking place today. St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson joined me on WJON today. She says based on polling numbers Bernie Sanders is likely to win today's caucus. Where Joe Biden finishes could range from 2nd to 5th while Amy Klobuchar likely needs a top 3 finish to gain the momentum she feels she needs to be a viable candidate. Listen to the conversation with Pat Bodelson below.

The Minnesota primary will be part of Super Tuesday March 3.