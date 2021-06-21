Melrose River Fest Sets Sail June 24-27

'Tis the season for small town festivals and celebrations! Melrose will be hosting their 51st annual River Fest events starting Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, June 27.

Thursday's fun gets underway with the Melrose Royalty Pageant at the Marit Elliot Performing Arts Center. Over 20 girls and young women will be participating.

Friday's activities include Crazy Days at Melrose area businesses from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There's also a sidewalk vendor sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m,

The downtown art crawl goes from noon to 5 p.m. And, an all school reunion is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. behind JD's Taphouse with reunion alumni school tours starting at 3 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Attendees can check out the museum with tours scheduled to start at 4 p.m. followed by a social and live music from Bob Show behind JD's Taphouse at 7 p.m.

Saturday's events pick up with a medallion hunt at 8 a.m., The clues will be posted on the Chamber's Facebook page. There'll be food vendors from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The Boy Scouts will host their annual pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. There's also a baseball tourney from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other activities throughout the day include; a fun run, school tours, art crawl, museum tours, cake walk, Melrose implement train rides, car show, Ferris wheel and berry-go-round, bounce houses, shopping and crafting, baking contest, beanbag tourney, petting zoo, pedal pull, trivia with prizes, polka mass and raffle drawings.

There's a grand parade that kicks off at 6 p.m. This year's theme is 'Through The Years'. The Fabulous Armadillos take the stage at 8 p.m. and Fireworks get underway at 10 p.m.

The fun wraps up on Sunday, June 27th with Worship in the Park hosted by Birch Hills Community Church. Donuts and coffee be served afterward.

You can find out more information on the Melrose River Fest website.