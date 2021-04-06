Melrose Man Killed In Rollover In South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA -- A Melrose man was killed in a rollover in South Dakota last week.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 467th Avenue and 166th Street, seven miles north of Goodwin, South Dakota.

Authorities says 33-year-old Aaron Kroshus was driving a fertilizer truck when he lost control on a curve, left the road and rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.