UPDATE: Melrose Man In Serious Condition After Motorcycle Hits Deer

BURTRUM - A Melrose man has been hospitalized after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:00 p.m. last (Saturday) night on Highway 28 near Burtrum in Todd County.

Forty-five-year-old Rodney Bollin was heading south when he hit the deer. He was initially taken to Long Prairie Hospital, and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman says he's listed in serious condition as of this (Monday) afternoon.