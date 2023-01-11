Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.35B for Friday 13th Drawing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday the 13th might be your lucky day.
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night so the prize will grow to an estimated $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday. The cash option is about $708 million.
Previously, six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 plus the gold Mega Ball 9.
Three tickets did win $3 million, and 13 tickets won $1 million each in Tuesday night's drawing.