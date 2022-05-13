Meeker County Sheriff Releasing Storm Damage Report

LITCHFIELD -- Meeker County is reporting several storm-related incidents from Thursday night.

The sheriff's office says there were reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and roof damage throughout the county.

Trained weather spotters reported cloud rotation and funnel clouds, although it appears none of them touched down.

The sheriff says a vehicle was washed off a road in Eden Valley. The vehicle became completely submerged, but the driver was able to get out safely.

A semi was blown off Highway 15 in Kingston Township. The driver, 56-year-old Kenneth Braniecki of Florissant, Missouri was taken to Meeker Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are also assessing roof and water damage at the Meeker County Courthouse.

