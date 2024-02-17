Meeker County Sheriff Looking For Missing Litchfield Man

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Friday afternoon, the office was alerted that 33-year-old Logan Sitz of Litchfield was missing. His vehicle was located at West Ripley Park in Litchfield township and initial investigations suggest he may still be in the area.

Sitz is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or anyone who has had contact with him in the last two weeks is asked to call the Meeker Country Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (320) 693-5400.

