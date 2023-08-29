5 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 22 near Litchfield.

Two vehicles were going south and one was going north when they all collided.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ann Dovenmuehle of Hutchinson, thirty-two-year-old Nicole Johnson of StewarT, 10-year-old Harper Field of Stewart, eight-year-old Rowan Field of Stewart, and 63-year-old Kathryn Koepp of Litchfield were all taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

