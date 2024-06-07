Meeker County Crash Sends Paynesville Woman to the Hospital

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County Friday morning.

It happened just after 6:00 a.m. in Litchfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Gina Coakley was driving south on South Davis Avenue when her minivan collided with an SUV going westbound on Highway 12.

Coakley was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol has not released any information on the driver of the SUV.

