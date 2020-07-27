MDH: Social Distance, Wear Mask When At Outdoor Events

ST. PAUL -- State health officials are reminding you to keep your distance when enjoying summer outdoor events.

Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann says while at a graduation party, concert or any other outdoor event you should still practice social distancing.

Even outdoors when the risk is lower, it's still not zero. It's still importance to social distance as much as possible. If you're at a gathering where it's difficult to social distance, we encourage you to wear a mask.

Health officials say they are not trying to take away anyone's fun, but rather give the tools to help manage the growth of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health say they would much prefer to work with people but when people fail to comply, the Governor's Executive Order does allow for authorities to step in and enforce penalties if needed.