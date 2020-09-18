MDH Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths Thursday.

That's an increase of 167 more cases from the day before. In the tri-county area, Stearns County has 38 new cases, while Sherburne and Benton Counties has 13 each.

The number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus is at 250, with 136 in the ICU, both up from the previous day.

Minnesota has had over 87,000 people test positive for COVID-19.