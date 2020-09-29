MDH Reports 817 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths Monday.

In the tri-county area Stearns County had 8 new cases, Sherburne County had 3 and Benton County had 1. There are now over 98,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH says only about 7,600 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,100 of them in the ICU, since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota has completed over 2-million COVID-19 tests.