MDH Reports 783 New COVID Cases, 10 More Deaths Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a small uptick in new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 783 new cases of the virus and 10 more deaths statewide.

There were no deaths in the tri-county area. The state death total is nearly 6,400.

Locally, Stearns County had 17 new cases, Sherburne County had 13 new positives and Benton County had 6.

In total, Minnesota has had over 475,300 people test positive for the coronavirus.

Minnesota has also completed over 7-million tests.

Get our free mobile app