MDH Reports 338 New COVID Case and 11 Deaths, Stearns Add 1 Case

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths Sunday.

This brings the states totals to 28,224 cases and 1,197 deaths. Of the states fatalities, 955 of them have come from long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 452 people hospitalized with the virus and 198 in the ICU.

Stearns County had one more case of COVID-19 for totals of 2,071 and 16 deaths. Sherburne County reported three new cases bringing their totals to 257 cases and two deaths. Benton County remains at 188 cases and three deaths.