MDH Reports 32 More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,196 Cases Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 32 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,196 more positive cases Sunday.

The overall cumulative totals now stand at 6,095 and 454,989 respectively.

Locally, Sherburne County reported one death and 18 cases, Stearns County reported 38 cases, and Benton County reported four cases.

According to health officials, more than 6.3 million tests have been completed in the state.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app