MDH Reports 29 More Deaths and 1,254 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- There were 29 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Stearns County had two of those deaths, both residents in their 80s, while Sherburne County also reported two COVID related deaths, a person in their 70s and another in their 80s. Stearns County's total deaths from the coronavirus is at 33.

MDH also reported 1,254 new case of COVID-19. Locally, Stearns County had 55 new cases, Sherburne County had 29 and Benton County had 17.

Over 115,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota, with over 103,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.

