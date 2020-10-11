MDH Reports 1,450 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19 and 1,450 new confirmed cases on Sunday morning.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 2,141 and 112,268 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 56 positive cases, Sherburne County added 25, and Benton County went up by 18.

Health officials say more than 2,300,000 tests have been run across the state so far.