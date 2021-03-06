MDH Reports 12 COVID-19 Deaths, 975 Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 975 new positive cases in the state on Saturday.

The cumulative totals are now 6,546 and 489,116 respectively.

There were no additional deaths reported in the tri-county area. Stearns County reported 36 cases, Benton County reported 17 cases, and Sherburne County reported 14 cases.

Health officials say there have now been more than 7.5 million tests completed in the state.

Get our free mobile app