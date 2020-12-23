MDH Reporting 75 COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 75 more deaths related to COVID-19. But, the number of new cases continues to come down. There were 1,513 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.

Of the newly reported deaths, Stearns County had three of those. There have now been nearly 5,000 Minnesotans who have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Minnesota now has had 402,519 people contract the virus with nearly 380,000 of those having recovered.

Stearns County added 37 new cases Tuesday while Sherburne County added 16 and Benton County added 7.

Minnesota has now completed nearly 5.2-million tests.