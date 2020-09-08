MDH: New COVID-19 Cases Down Statewide and Locally

ST. PAUL -- There were 387 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

State health officials say numbers were down locally with Stearns County reporting 8 new cases, Sherburne County had 3 and Benton County had 1.

MDH says hospitalizations are also down with 257 people in the hospital today, down 18 from the day before, 135 of them are in the ICU, which is one less then the previous day.

Over 81,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since January.