MDH Confirms 15 COVID-Related Deaths from Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The state says another 5,801 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday. Stearns County had 233 new cases, Sherburne County 134, and Benton County 57. The total number of cases statewide is now nearly 319,000.

There were 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 with one of them being in Stearns County, a person over 100 years old. The state's death total is now at 3,593.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 16,791 people have been hospitalized with COVID, and 3779 of them spent time in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed nearly 4.3 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.