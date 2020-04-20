MDH: 9 More Deaths, 42 More Recovered from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Nine more people have died from complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says that brings the state's death total related to the coronavirus up to 143 people.

There were an additional 114 positive cases Sunday bringing that total up to 2,470.

Meanwhile, 42 more people recovered from the virus with that number up to 1,202.

The state completed 1,134 tests yesterday, with that number now up to 46,850 since testing began back in early March.

The state has 237 people in the hospital right now battling COVID-19 and 126 of those are in the ICU.

Wright County -- 25 cases, 1 death

Stearns County -- 17 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County -- 13 cases, 0 deaths

Benton County -- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Todd County -- 3 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison County -- 1 case, 0 deaths