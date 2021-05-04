McDonald’s Looks To Hire Thousands Of Minnesotans

UNDATED -- Looking for some extra cash this summer? Love the smell of burgers, nuggets and apple pies? Then McDonald's is looking for you.

The 225 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are planning to hire more than 4,600 restaurant employees this summer as they prepare to reopen their dining rooms.

"As local employers, we're proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer," said Courtney Henry, McDonald's Owner/Operator and Minnesota Co-Op president in a news release. "We are a people business at our core, and the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history."

The company says they have implemented over 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers, including wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers and masks and gloves for employees.

McDonald's says a summer job with their company "prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald's and beyond."