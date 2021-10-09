McDonald’s Giving Free Breakfast to Teachers
UNDATED -- Teachers will have a chance to get a free breakfast at McDonald's all next week.
All educators - such as teachers, administrators and school staff - can head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Monday, October 11th through Friday, October 15th and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast.
The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage.
Get our free mobile app
Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit.
Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.
At Drive-Thru and front counter only.
Valid ID required.
Limit one per person per day.
Former Tech High School Renovations