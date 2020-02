St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me today for a radio town hall meeting live from Washington D.C. He talked about why he is in our nation's capital and about is meeting with President Trump set for today. He also took calls from listeners and address numerous local issues. Listen to parts 1 and 2 below.

Mayor Dave Kleis joins me Friday mornings from 8:10-8:50 a.m. on WJON.