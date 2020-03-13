Mayor: St. Cloud Entering Next Phase of Containment

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis says the city will enter the next phase of containment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kleis says to follow the guidelines from the CDC and the MDH certain buildings within the city will be closed or have reduced availability.

Those buildings include the Whitney Senior Center, The MAC and the River's Edge Convention Center (following this weekends CMBA Home Show). Kleis says they will also work with Catholic Charities regarding their meal delivery program.

The move comes after Governor Tim Walz declared a State of Emergency Friday in response to the increased spread COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a total of 14 cases of travel-associated COVID-19 with two hospitalizations. Over 550 Minnesotans have been tested so far.

Kleis says this move is not to create a panic but rather being vigilant to limit the spread of the infection and to keep the community safe.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app