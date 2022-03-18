Mavis I. Giessinger, 98, St. Cloud

July 17, 1923 – March 14, 2022

attachment-Mavis Giessinger loading...

Mavis Irene Giessinger, age 98, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be livestreamed. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Mavis was born July 17, 1923 in Summit, SD to Edward and Minnie (Quale) Severson. She married Arthur Giessinger on June 7, 1947 in Mt. Clemens, MI. Mavis enjoyed crocheting, reading and scrapbooking, and was a competitive card and game board player.

Survivors include her children Stephen Giessinger of St. Cloud, MN; Mary (John) Trembley of Zimmerman, MN; Sue (Phil) Thoele of St. Cloud, MN; Janet (Wayne) Foss of Hendersonville, NC; Paula Poepke of St. Cloud, MN; Bradley (Nicole) Giessinger of Queen Creek, AZ; and Sonia High of Shell Rock, IA; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur on January 6, 1992, daughter Barbara Webster, sisters Mathel Carlson, Violet Carlson and Edelene Lord, and sons-in-law, Mike Poepke and Lenny High.

Memorials are preferred to Samaritans Purse.