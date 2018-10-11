Mathew B. Aleckson, 30, St. Cloud

April 1, 1988 – October 10, 2018

Mathew Bernard Aleckson, age 30, of St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Floodwood, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mathew was born April 1, 1988 in St. Cloud, MN to Jay and Barbara (Gohmann) Aleckson. He was a jack of all trades and could fix or make most anything. Mathew loved to hunt and fish, and all things pertaining to the out of doors. But what stands out most, is his caring, kind and warm personality.

Mathew is loved by his fiancé, Kelsey Melberg; his parents, Jay and Barb; his brothers and sisters, Maria and Joe Bailey, Luke and Jane Aleckson, Elizabeth Aleckson, Becca Aleckson, Jacob Aleckson, Kit Aleckson, Ethan Aleckson and Anya Aleckson. He is also loved by Jim and Paula Melberg; his niece and nephew Osa and Ero and little baby Bailey; his grandpa Gohmann and his grandma Jean; and many, many more.

Instead of flowers please plant/donate a tree in Mathew’s memory. (Mathew loved trees).